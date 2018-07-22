Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead at a property on Bradford Road

A woman has been arrested after a man's body was found at a house, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers said they received reports about midday on Saturday that a man had died at a property on Bradford Road in Miles Platting.

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A post-mortem investigation is due to take place and police appealed for information.

Det Insp Dave Sinclair said: "I would stress that this appears to be an isolated incident and so would like to reassure that there is no wider threat to the community."