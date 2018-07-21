Woman hit with roof slate and raped

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was dragged on to an artificial sports pitch on Westend Street and assaulted

A woman was hit with a roof slate, dragged on to a sports pitch and raped.

The victim was walking on Westend Street in Oldham when she was approached by a man who grabbed and hit her, Greater Manchester Police said.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, went to a nearby house for help following the attack at about 04:40 BST and was taken to hospital.

The offender is described as a slim, white man, in his early 20s, with brown hair and a Manchester accent.

He was wearing dark clothing with a hood pulled over his head.

Det Insp Ian Harratt said: "It's very distressing that a young woman has been attacked and raped in such a brutal way, we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible."