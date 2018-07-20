Image copyright TFGM Image caption The 15 projects are part of wider plans to improve Greater Manchester's cycling and walking network

A proposed network of 15 new cycling and walking routes for Greater Manchester has been unveiled.

The 'Beeline' routes are part of cycling guru Chris Boardman's £1.5bn masterplan to get more people on their bikes.

If approved the first Beelines would cost about £28m with work set to begin by the end of the year.

The plans would also see 60 new and upgraded crossings and junctions across Greater Manchester.

The new routes would include six miles (9.6km) of segregated Dutch-style cycle lanes that are separated from motor traffic.

'Reclaiming streets'

The plans will be considered by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) next week.

Mr Boardman said: "The public response to the launch has been simply overwhelming.

"We are reclaiming streets so that they work for people first - just like we've seen many great cities around the world do - and we are ready to reap all of the benefits that come with it."

Mr Boardman said more routes are hoped to be published in the coming weeks.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: "It is hugely exciting to see the first of many schemes coming through and the impact will be truly transformational."

About £25m of funding is coming from the Mayor's Cycling and Walking Challenge Fund with a further £4m from Greater Manchester's district councils and the Department for Transport's Cycle City Ambition Grant.