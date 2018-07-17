Image copyright Google Image caption The grave of William "Billy" Isaac was targeted at Blackley Cemetery in Manchester

A man's remains have been exhumed after his grave was desecrated at a cemetery in two "despicable" incidents which police believe are linked.

The grave of William "Billy" Isaac was "disturbed" at Blackley Cemetery in Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.

The remains of Mr Isaac, who died aged 45 in 2013, have now been moved, the force said.

His family said he was not buried with "any items of monetary value".

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents, which happened on 27 June and 4 July, have been urged to come forward.

Det Insp Claire Moss said the grave had been "targeted".

"This is a despicable act, and it has caused the family an enormous amount of anguish and grief," she said.

"The motivation for this incident is unclear at this stage, but the family want to make it known that their loved one was not buried with any items of monetary value.

"We will do everything we can to find out who is responsible."