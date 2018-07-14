Image copyright Ali Qureshi Image caption Hundreds of taxi drivers took part in the protest around Manchester Airport

Taxi drivers who staged a blockade at Manchester Airport in protest at the relocation of a cab rank have struck a deal with the airport.

Hundreds of Hackney carriage drivers took part in a go-slow and other demonstrations earlier this week.

An airport spokeswoman said "a compromise" had been reached over the arrangements for them to collect passengers at Terminal 3.

A spokesman for the drivers said they were "happy" with the deal.

Drivers claimed moving the taxi stand at Terminal 3, among a number of changes introduced on Tuesday, had hurt trade and caused problems for disabled passengers.

They staged the protest on Monday, claiming the new rank was a 10-minute walk from the front of the terminal.

They also staged go-slows round the airport.

Ali Qureshi from the Airport Taxi Association said: "We've won - the airport has backed down."

An airport spokeswoman said: "While it was our preference for drivers to use the proposed new rank for a trial period, it was clear following a series of disruptive protests that this would not be accepted by the Hackney trade."

Cabs can use four of the forecourt bays to collect passengers on the condition this can be reduced to two bays at busy times, she added.