Image copyright Family collect Image caption Nanaishaat Momodu was 23 weeks pregnant with her third child when she died

A coroner has strongly criticised the care provided to a pregnant mother of two who died in Manchester.

Coroner John Pollard found Nanaishaat Momodu died of natural causes at North Manchester General Hospital in October 2015.

But Mr Pollard said her care fell well below the standards expected and two surgeons offered "alarming" contradictory evidence.

The hospital claimed it had made fundamental improvements to care.

The coroner was told Mrs Momodu, 32, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, was 23 weeks pregnant with her third child when she was admitted to the hospital with stomach pains.

Her placenta had separated from her uterus causing internal bleeding, but there were delays in blood tests, diagnosis and surgery.

The coroner recorded death by natural causes from a placental abruption.

'Very bad condition'

Mr Pollard said the hospital's actions did not amount to neglect, but added: "There were significant failings and missed opportunities to render care of an optimal standard."

Prof Matt Makin, Medical Director at North Manchester General Hospital, said since 2015 it had made a "number of fundamental improvements to ensure better patient care".

Mrs Momodu's family are considering legal action against the hospital.

Her husband Nosawarou Oseki-Odigie said: "The NHS has left me and my family in a very bad condition."

There was a damning review into maternity care at the same trust carried out in 2016 which found that hospital staff left a premature baby in a sluice room to die alone.