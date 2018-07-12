Image copyright Google Image caption Police arrested 30-year-old Andre Moura on Seventh Avenue in Oldham

A man who died in police custody following a domestic disturbance has been named as 30-year-old Andre Moura.

Mr Moura, who was originally from Portugal, was arrested on Seventh Avenue in Oldham on 6 July.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on arrival at a police station, officers found Mr Moura "unresponsive" and he later died in hospital.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a post mortem examination had proved "inconclusive".

A GMP spokesman said officers had been called to a domestic disturbance and, after using CS spray, had arrested Mr Moura.

After being transported to a police station in the back of a van, he was found "unresponsive" and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the 30-year-old's death, the force made a mandatory referral to the IOPC, which launched an independent investigation.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe extended her "sincere condolences" to Mr Moura's family and said staff had been in contact with his relatives in Portugal.

She said some witnesses had been spoken to, who had helped "build a picture of what happened", but she wanted anyone else "who may have further information, or footage of the incident, to come forward".

An IOPC spokesman said investigators had also conducted house-to-house inquiries, recovered CCTV and mobile phone footage.

He added that further tests would now be carried out to try and determine the cause of Mr Moura's death.