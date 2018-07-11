Image copyright Northern Image caption Northern services operate across the north-east and north-west of England

An additional compensation scheme has been announced for season ticket holders affected by rail disruption in the north of England.

Northern customers on some routes where over 5% of trains have been cancelled or seriously delayed can make a claim.

It is in addition to the existing Delay Repay on offer from the Department for Transport and Transport for the North.

The new scheme has two levels and covers disruption from electrification works and timetable changes.

The first level covers delays on specified routes caused by electrification works on the Blackpool to Preston line between 1 April 2018 and 30 June.

The second level relates to disruption on certain routes caused by new timetables introduced on 20 May.

Image caption Commuters have been faced with cancellations across the network

David Brown, managing director at Northern, said: "Customers have been affected by a number of issues during the past few months, most notably the knock-on effects of the delay to the electrification of the Blackpool to Preston Line, delays to the electrification of the Manchester to Preston via Bolton line and, of course, the problems on some routes following the introduction of the May timetable.

"This compensation scheme aims to provide some recompense for those whose journeys have been impacted the most."

Customers need to submit their claim through the Northern website by 19 September providing proof of travel.