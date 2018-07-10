Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was attacked as she walked through Crowcroft Park in Levenshulme

A 14-year-old girl was raped as she walked home through a park in Manchester.

The teenager was attacked in Levenshulme's Crowcroft Park at about 23:30 BST on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two Asian men in their 30s are wanted in connection with the attack.

Det Insp Geoffrey Machent said patrols had been stepped up in the area, and officers were doing "all we can to find the people responsible".

A force spokeswoman said one of the men had a short black beard and dark hair, while the other had a long black beard and black hair.

Both were dressed in black clothing, with the first man carrying a dark bag and the second wearing Nike trainers.

Det Insp Machent said the girl, whose mother reported the attack to police, was being supported by specially trained officers.

He added that the increased patrols were there for the community and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers were also making door-to-door inquiries and analysing CCTV, the detective said.