Image copyright Google Image caption Patricia Franks was found dead at a property on Frances Avenue

An 84-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his 86-year-old wife.

Greater Manchester Police were called to a house on Frances Avenue in Gatley, Stockport shortly before 09:40 BST on Sunday where officers found Patricia Franks's body.

Lawrence Franks has appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

Speaking on Sunday, Det Insp Richard Eales said: "This is a truly tragic incident and I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the family of the woman who has died.

"We are working to provide her loved ones with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time."