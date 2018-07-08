Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead on Frances Avenue

An 86-year-old woman has been found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.

An 84-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder after officers found the victim's body on Frances Avenue in Gatley, shortly after 09:40 BST.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Richard Eales said: "This is a truly tragic incident and I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the family of the woman who has died this morning."