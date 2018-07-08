Image copyright Google Image caption Police arrested the man on Seventh Avenue in Oldham

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a man in police custody, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

He was arrested following reports of a domestic disturbance on Seventh Avenue in Oldham at about 23:30 BST on Friday.

GMP said officers used CS spray during the arrest before putting him in the back of their van.

On arrival at the station, he was found "unresponsive" and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has launched an independent investigation.