Noordin Jilib was attacked outside a club three-and-a-half years before he died

A Manchester man left brain damaged after being attacked outside a nightclub has died three-and-a-half years after the attack.

Noordin Jilib was left needing 24-hour care after receiving a head injury at Deansgate Locks on 20 December 2014.

The 25-year-old from Hulme died on 6 June 2018 after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

Police said his death is believed to be linked to the 2014 attack and have appealed for information.

Mr Jilib is believed to have been involved in a row with one or more people at about 03:15 GMT outside the former Sugar Budha Bar, now known as El Diablo, on Whitworth Street.

He suffered serious brain damage which left him unable to move or communicate.

His attackers were never identified, police said.

It happened the morning after "Mad Friday" - the last working Friday in December when bars and pubs are typically very busy.

Det Insp Gary Smith said Mr Jilib's family had "lost their energetic, funny and caring son they had always known and loved".

"Three and a half years on, they are now suffering more pain after he has sadly passed away," he said.