Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Damien Smith jumped from the bridge and sustained minor injuries

A man who dropped his three-year-old daughter from a bridge told witnesses she had been taken over by aliens, police said.

The girl survived the 30ft (9m) fall from Astley Bridge, Bolton, into shallow water in September 2017.

Damien Smith, 40, of Le Gendre Street, Bolton, has been jailed for 14 years for causing grievous bodily harm at Manchester Crown Court.

The 40-year-old also jumped from the bridge and sustained minor injuries.

Officers arrived in Crompton Way at about 20:30 BST on 29 September after reports of a man on a bridge making threats about a child, Greater Manchester Police said.

Specially trained negotiators tried to reason with Smith, but he dropped his daughter and she was rescued from the water by a police officer.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Crompton Way in Bolton

Image caption Police rescued the girl and man from the river

She was taken to hospital and treated for a broken arm and injuries to her back, but has fully recovered from her injuries, police said.

When arrested, officers said Smith smelled of drugs and alcohol and told witnesses the girl had been taken over by aliens.

He was detained under the mental health act but later deemed fit to stand trial in and was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty.

Det Sgt Joanne Little said: "This was a heartbreaking incident and I'm so thankful that the little girl was able to recover from her injuries.

"The worst case scenario does not bear thinking about.

"I would like to commend actions of the officers involved in the incident.

"They did the best they could for the little girl and she was taken to safety before any further harm could come to her."