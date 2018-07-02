Image caption Wood End Assessment Centre was opened in 1969 but has since closed

A man accused of historical sex abuse at a former children's home in Greater Manchester has been cleared.

David Mann, 68, of Westhoughton, Bolton, had been charged with offences under the Sexual Offences Act.

But the prosecution offered no evidence against him and he was acquitted at Bolton Crown Court on Friday.

Police launched an investigation in 2015 after a number of complaints of both sexual and physical abuse at Wood End Assessment Centre in Atherton.

The charges related to three separate reports from the 1980s, when Mr Mann was employed at Wood End.

Greater Manchester Police said the complainants were aged between 11 and 16 at the time.

Lancashire County Council opened Wood End in 1969 as a remand home for boys aged between 10 and 17. The home was taken over by Wigan Council in 1974 and later closed.

Many boys sent there were from dysfunctional families or in the care of social services.

In February 2015 Wigan Council issued an apology to former residents after police launched Operation Milan to examine the complaints.