Image copyright TfGM Image caption The plan will see the area above the bus station become a new town centre park

Plans to build a multimillion-pound bus station below a new park in Stockport have been given the go-ahead.

Part of a £1bn investment in the town centre, the plans also include a residential block and an upgrading of a section of the Trans Pennine Trail.

They were passed at a meeting of Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The region's mayor Andy Burnham said they "demonstrate a clear ambition" for the town to "become a key urban centre in South Manchester".

Image copyright TfGM Image caption The new bus station will include 20 bus stands and a covered concourse

A Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) spokesman said the plans included "enhanced CCTV across the interchange", 20 bus stands and a covered concourse for passengers.

They would see the Trans Pennine Trail, a route for walkers and cyclists, upgraded alongside the River Mersey and the bus station.

Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Stockport bus station opened in 1981 on the site of a former car park

Stockport Council leader Alex Ganotis said it was "such an important project... and will take our transformation of the town centre to the next level".

"We believe that the creation of a new park, new homes and modern public transport facilities will all be great additions," he added.

Mr Burnham said the proposals were also "a fantastic example of integrated town centre planning, with TfGM and Stockport Council working together to build something that will benefit an entire community".