Image copyright GMP Image caption Christian Hickey and his mother Jayne were shot on their doorstep

A man has been arrested in Spain over the shooting of a seven-year-old boy and his mother at their Salford home.

Jayne Hickey and son Christian were both shot in the legs when two men knocked on their front door on 12 October 2015.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a European Arrest Warrant was granted.

Six other men charged over the attack were remanded into custody by Manchester magistrates earlier.

Greater Manchester Police's Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said the arrest on Wednesday by Spanish National Police, in conjunction with the National Crime Agency, was "part of the wider investigation and follows the years of extensive enquiries carried out by dedicated officers."

He added that two other men, who were charged over a related attack at a car wash in Wigan, were also remanded into custody.