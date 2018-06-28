Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Firefighters working on the moorland face "really difficult" conditions, an officer says

Firefighters and soldiers tackling huge moorland fires have been inundated with food and supplies from local people.

Residents have rallied round after the blaze near Saddleworth Moor spread across seven square miles, in six different areas, since Sunday night.

A local fish and chip shop is offering free meals, while pupils off school because of the fire have delivered cards, gifts and food.

Stalybridge MP Jonathan Reynolds said: "The Blitz spirit... has been amazing."

Military assistance was requested to help battle the blaze, with about 100 firefighters on moorland above Stalybridge.

Tony Hunter, assistant chief fire officer at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), said the blaze was currently under control but could flare up again at any time.

He said: "The fire is contained at the moment, but we only need a change of wind direction to see the fire increase. We are working hard to keep on top of the blaze."

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Donations of drinks and food parcels have been flooding in to Stalybridge Fire Station

He said there had been a "significant effect" on the blaze in the past 24 hours and work was continuing with the help of the Army.

"We have made significant improvements but I would put an air of caution there though, we had a similar occasion yesterday where we thought we were on top of it and it flared up."

Scottish soldiers from the 100-strong A Company of the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, joined firefighters to tackle the fire.

Major Phil Morgan, commanding officer, said: "We're beating the fire with paddles and moving equipment, putting water on the fire.

"It looks like we'll be here for another 48 hours then we'll wait for another request."

Janine East, owner of Mill Brook Fish and Chip Shop in Stalybridge, has offered free meals to those fighting the fire.

The 43-year-old was inspired to help after being evacuated from her home in Carrbrook on Wednesday night, spending the night in her flat above the shop.

Her four-year-old daughter has gone to stay with grandparents.

Ms East said: "We just wanted to do our bit to help.

"The firefighters have got such a huge task. I know what it's like up on the moors and what the terrain's like. It's incredibly steep."

Image caption Fish and chip shop owner Janine East's home in Carrbrook was evacuated on Wednesday

Roxanne Lee, 33, went shopping to buy supplies for the firefighters.

The NHS switchboard operator, from Heywood, said: "I live near the moors and go walking around there. It's like my little home really.

"I've seen all the smoke and everything they are trying to do and it's a big task for them."

She added: "I've brought biscuits, chocolates, water. You just feel helpless really."

Image caption Roxanne Lee said she "just wanted to do something to help"

Paul Hancock, 44, from Stalybridge, who runs Alexandra Catering with his partner Keri, has dropped off another crate of food.

"Today we're taking a crateful of items such as sandwiches and non-perishable items such as isotonic drinks and biscuits," he said.

"Our little lad Malakai wanted to donate some of his sweets so he's making some sweet bags for them.

"Since Keri had the idea, it's really taken over. We're going to do our bit and help where we can. It's the community spirit."

Mr Hancock said the fire station was so "very appreciative... it made me well up. It really touches you".

Image copyright PA Image caption Military assistance was requested to help battle the blaze

Fire service manager Owen Jones is co-ordinating the relief effort from Stalybridge Fire Station, where a huge pile of drinks, cakes and other snacks and supplies have been left ready to be ferried up the hills.

He said about 50 people had called at the station today alone, including supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons, local schoolchildren and residents.

Tameside Council has also contributed several 4x4 drivers to help take the supplies to firefighters battling the flames, alongside volunteers from the fire service and the Prince's Trust.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Helicopters are being used in the effort to fight a moorland fire in Greater Manchester

Mr Jones said: "The response from people wanting to help has been incredibly heart warming.

"From 07:30 this morning it hasn't stopped. It got to the point where I've had to ask people to go round the back to make room.

"The response from the schoolchildren has been especially nice to see as the schools are closed. They've made handmade cards for the firefighters, cakes, gifts, all sorts.

"It's been extremely disruptive and scary for the local residents but the community cohesion has been great to see."

Image caption Owen Jones is co-ordinating the relief effort from Stalybridge Fire Station

Grandparent Peter Fenton said he had been impressed with the way the community of Carrbrook had come together in the wake of the fire.

The retired local authority treasurer said: "Schools are closed but the school children have been keeping busy handing out supplies to the police and firefighters."