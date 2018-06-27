Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Timelapse footage shows the spread of the fire near Saddleworth Moor

About 100 soldiers and an RAF Chinook helicopter have been deployed to tackle a fire near Saddleworth Moor, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

Military help was requested on Wednesday to help battle the moorlands blaze which has raged for days.

The fire covers 3.7miles (6km) of moorland above Stalybridge and prompted the evacuation of up to 100 homes.

Firefighters will work through the night to tackle the blaze, as it enters its fourth day.

Fire chiefs had asked the military to help move high-volume pump equipment by air to help douse the flames.

Announcing the military intervention, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "I pay tribute to our armed forces' professionalism, dedication and sense of duty.

"They are proving once again that Britain can always depend on our troops to protect us no matter the time, no matter the place, and no matter the problem."