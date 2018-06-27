Image copyright GMP Image caption Christian Hickey and his mother Jayne were shot on their doorstep

Six men have been charged over the shooting of a seven-year-old boy and his mother on their doorstep.

Jayne Hickey, then aged 30, and her son Christian were both shot in the legs when two men knocked on their front door in Salford on 12 October 2015.

The charges followed raids in Greater Manchester and Somerset on Tuesday with four men being produced from prison.

Two men were also charged with a linked shooting at a Wigan car wash that took place six months before.

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured at the car wash in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

John Kent, 53, of Culverwell Drive, Salford who is accused of conspiracy to murder the 31-year-old victim and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Numerous operations

Jacob Harrison, 25, of Sumberland House, Salford is also charged with conspiracy to murder.

Both Ms Hickey and Christian were taken to hospital after they were shot and had to undergo numerous operations before being discharged.

In relation to their shootings Christopher Hall, 48, of HMP Manchester, Aldaire Warmington, 31, of HMP Hollesley Bay and John Thomasson, 49, of Wakefield Crescent, Stockport, have been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Dominic Walton, 26, of HMP Long Lartin, James Coward, 22, of HMP Risley and Lincoln Warmington, 31, of Summerville Road, Salford have also been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

All eight men due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.