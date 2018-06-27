Image copyright University of Dundee Image caption Satellite images give a sense of how far the smoke is spreading

The Army has been called in to help battle a huge moorlands fire which has been raging for three days.

The blaze covers 3.7miles (6km) of Saddleworth Moor and prompted firefighters to evacuate about 50 homes.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had asked for military assistance.

One resident described seeing "ash falling like rain" and another said it "looked like the apocalypse".

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Dave Keelan said: "We have been liaising with a military advisor on the scene and following those discussions we have requested military assistance from the Ministry of Defence."

A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said the fire service had approached them "as a priority" and the MoD was "looking into what might be done."

The fire began on Sunday night, reignited on Monday during the hot weather and then spread throughout Tuesday, fanned by evening winds.