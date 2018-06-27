In pictures: Saddleworth Moor fire
- 27 June 2018
A blaze scorching a path through Saddleworth Moor is continuing to spread as England bakes in hot weather.
More than 50 homes have been evacuated and fire crews are dumping water on the tinder-dry hills on foot and from above.
The fire has been spreading for days and billowing smoke can be seen rising above Greater Manchester for miles.
The Army is on standby to provide assistance as firefighters struggle to contain the flames.
