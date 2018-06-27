Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blaze at Saddleworth Moor has been raging since Sunday

A blaze scorching a path through Saddleworth Moor is continuing to spread as England bakes in hot weather.

More than 50 homes have been evacuated and fire crews are dumping water on the tinder-dry hills on foot and from above.

The fire has been spreading for days and billowing smoke can be seen rising above Greater Manchester for miles.

The Army is on standby to provide assistance as firefighters struggle to contain the flames.

Image copyright PA Image caption The flames have been fanned by evening winds

Image copyright Kenthe Walker Image caption Villagers in Greenfield can see plumes of white smoke

Image copyright PA Image caption Pockets of fire remain along the affected 3.7-mile (6km) stretch

Image copyright Alex Glover Image caption A haze of smoke drifts across Grassington

Image copyright PA Image caption Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue crews are battling through the smoke

Image copyright PA Image caption Crews are damping down blazing patches

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thick smoke lingered over nearby Stalybridge

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters say the sheer scale of the fire makes battling it a challenge