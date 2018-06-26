Homes evacuated due to Tameside moorland blaze
People have been evacuated from their homes due to the spreading moorland fire in Greater Manchester.
The blaze on land near to Buckton Vale initially broke out at 20:19 BST on Sunday and reignited on Monday due to the heat.
Homes in Carr Rise, Carr Lane and Calico Crescent have been evacuated.
Great Manchester Fire and Recue confirmed the blaze was spreading, with smoke and flames seen for miles.