Image copyright GMP Image caption Jason Byrnes was given a minimum jail term of 24 years and 186 days

The killer of a man who was stabbed and sustained multiple head injuries in a "horrific" murder on Christmas Eve in Rochdale, has been jailed for life.

Jason Byrnes, 26, of no fixed address, admitted killing Mohammed Aftab and was ordered at Manchester Crown Court to serve a minimum of nearly 25 years.

Mr Aftab, 21, was found dead on Christmas Day in Dyehouse Lane.

Greater Manchester Police said CCTV showed Byrnes carrying out a "brutal and sustained attack" on his victim.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Mohammed Aftab, 21, was found dead in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale

The force said blood on Byrne's boots matched that of Mr Aftab, forensic tests found.

CCTV footage also showed Byrne driving a white van and pulling into the rear car park of the Bull's Head pub on Halifax Road before carrying out the attack.

Det Insp David Meeney said: "This was the horrific murder of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

"I believe this sentence accurately reflects the brutality of this crime. Byrne can now spend the next 25 years considering the life he has taken and the hearts he has left broken by his actions."