A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed and seriously injured during a mass street brawl, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers were called to Old Farm Crescent in Droylsden on Monday evening to reports of people fighting.

They found the teenager, who had been stabbed in his side. He was taken to hospital where he "remains in a serious condition", a police spokesman said.

An 18-year-old man and two boys, aged 17 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Con Phil Scargill of GMP's Tameside borough, said: "We know that a number of men and teenagers were involved in the fight yesterday evening, and we are working to establish how the young man came to be assaulted.

"Although we have three people in custody, we still need to hear from people who may have seen the disturbance last night, or have information that could help our enquiries."