Image caption Julie Jones had two young sons

A £50,000 reward has been offered to whoever can bring the killer of a mother-of-two 20 years ago to justice.

Julie Jones' naked body was found wrapped in a carpet under bushes in Old Smithfield Market in Manchester on 3 July 1998.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has renewed an appeal to catch the 32-year-old sex worker's killer and revealed it now has new DNA evidence.

Ms Jones was last seen getting into a car. Her body was found a week later.

Her housemate had reported her missing on 27 June 1998.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Jones, who had two sons, died of severe crush injuries.

Her clothes and jewellery have never been found.

Image caption Julie Jones starred for her school netball team

Her mother Theresa Hulme told BBC Crimewatch: "She was a very intelligent girl.

"She was very caring not only towards me but other people.

"I have happy memories of Julie - I miss her every day.

"But I miss her company most of all. If I was feeling down she would sit on my lap, put her arms around me, kissing me and say: 'I love you mam'.

"I loved all my kids but Julie had a little place in my heart."

Image caption After her death, Julie Jones' sons were raised by her mother Theresa Hulme

Martin Bottomley, head of investigative review at GMP's major and cold case crime units, hopes the £50,000 reward will produce some new leads.

He said: "We have some new evidence - now we just need a name.

"We will never give up until we find out who killed Julie.

"We want justice for Julie, her mother and two sons."