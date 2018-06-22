Image copyright Google Image caption Piccadilly Gardens in quieter times

Police are hunting a brazen couple who had sex in front of shocked morning shoppers in Manchester city centre.

The half-naked man and a woman were seen getting hot under the collar in Piccadilly Gardens at about 11:50 BST on Wednesday.

The area is popular with families and children, shoppers and office workers.

A concerned member of the public dialled 999. Greater Manchester Police want to find and speak to the couple on suspicion of indecent exposure.