Couple who had morning sex in Manchester city centre sought by police
Police are hunting a brazen couple who had sex in front of shocked morning shoppers in Manchester city centre.
The half-naked man and a woman were seen getting hot under the collar in Piccadilly Gardens at about 11:50 BST on Wednesday.
The area is popular with families and children, shoppers and office workers.
A concerned member of the public dialled 999. Greater Manchester Police want to find and speak to the couple on suspicion of indecent exposure.