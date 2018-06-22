Image copyright PA

Six people have been arrested in connection with an allegation of child sexual exploitation in Bolton.

Four men, aged 18, 21, 25 and 28, and a boy, 17, were arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed pending further inquiries. An 18 year old also arrested remains in custody.

Police received a report that a girl had been groomed and raped by a number of men since March 2016 in Blackrod.

The girl is being looked after by specially-trained officers.

Greater Manchester Police said enquiries were ongoing.

Det Insp Tanya Kitchen said: "While we have made arrests, it's really important that people come forward if they have information that could help this investigation."