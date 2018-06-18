Image caption The boy was struck on the Leigh Guided Busway in Tyldesley

A young boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance after being hit by a bus.

He was struck on the Leigh Guided Busway near Astley Street in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, at about 08:00 BST, police said.

The boy, believed to be aged about 12 or 13, suffered serious injuries.

A First Manchester spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the young person who has been injured and we are also supporting our bus driver. We will now work with the police."

A police spokesman described the boy's injuries as "serious but not life threatening".

North West Ambulance Service confirmed an air ambulance attended and the boy was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.