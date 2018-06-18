Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a shooting in Harris Drive, Unsworth

A man is in a "serious condition" in hospital after a shooting in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police were called after gunshots were heard in Harris Drive, Unsworth, at about 08:50 BST.

A short time later a man in his 30s presented himself to hospital with injuries to his upper body. He remains in a serious condition.

Chief Inspector Phil Spurgeon said police were "searching for the people responsible for this shocking incident".

A van with a punctured tyre was pictured outside the nearby Fairfield Hospital and was cordoned off as officers stood guard.

Police would not confirm whether the van was connected to the shooting this morning.

Ch Insp Phil Spurgeon added: "I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community but I want to reassure local people that we are responding as a matter of priority.

"Our investigation is in its early stages and we have a team of detectives working to establish the full circumstances of exactly what has happened but I would ask that anybody with information contacts police immediately."

Police have also increased patrols in the nearby area.