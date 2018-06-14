Image copyright Google Image caption The man was shot on Birch Street in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the shooting of a man in Greater Manchester.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found by armed officers on Birch Street in Ashton-under-Lyne at 16:50 BST on Wednesday, and later died in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police arrested two men, aged 29 and 32, on suspicion of murder within hours of the attack.

A force spokesman said a 28-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

He said another man, in his 20s, had "later presented himself at hospital" with a gunshot wound to his leg and was undergoing treatment.

Searches of properties in the Tameside town and in nearby Clayton and Openshaw were taking place in connection with the attack, he added.

The men all remain in custody for questioning.