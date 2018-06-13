Man critically injured in Ashton-under-Lyne shooting
A man has been critically injured in a shooting in Greater Manchester.
Armed officers attended following the shooting on Birch Street in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, at about 16:50 BST.
The man was taken to hospital and an investigation has been launched, Greater Manchester Police said.
Supt Mark Dexter said a large police presence would be operating in the area and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A cordon has been set up on Birch Street and Pelham Street.