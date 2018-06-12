Image copyright GMP Image caption Adam Banks arranged for the girl to see four men before he was arrested

A man who tried to sell a "fragile" teenage girl for sex after forcing her to send him explicit images has been jailed.

Adam Banks messaged the girl repeatedly on social media and arranged for her to meet four men before he was arrested in Leeds, Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

The 33-year-old, of Wigan, admitted a range of sexual offences.

He was jailed for two years and eight months on Monday.

He was also made to sign the Sex Offenders Register and subjected to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Det Sgt Jennie Morrison said Banks had "manipulated" the girl by "preying on her need for money".

'Sickening texts'

She added: "He sent sickening explicit texts to other men detailing the services she could offer, all the while knowing how young and fragile she was.

"He took pleasure in arranging to sexually exploit this girl and gained disgusting sexual gratification from images he convinced her to send."

Banks, of Hindley Green, began messaging the teenager on social media in April, Greater Manchester Police said.

The messages became "more and more explicit" before he began encouraging her to "sell sexual services" which he said he could arrange, the force said.

On one occasion he met her in his car before telling her he had arranged for her to see four men later in the week.

But someone close to the victim then raised suspicions to police and officers were able to step in and arrest Banks on 13 April.

His home was then searched and items seized, including his phone, on which "the true extent of Banks' offending was uncovered", police said.

Banks admitted charges of arranging the sexual exploitation of a child, distributing indecent images of a child and making an indecent image of a child.