Murder arrest after woman's body found in Kirkholt
- 11 June 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Rochdale.
The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was found at a home on Balderstone Road in Kirkholt at about 17:50 BST on Sunday.
A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning, police said.
Forensic officers and detectives remain at the property and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.