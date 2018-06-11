Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption A previous search of the landfill site in Bury was fruitless, police said

A search for a suitcase used by Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has resumed at a landfill.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed it is carrying out a follow-up search at Viridor Waste Management site in Bury for the blue case.

Suicide bomber Abedi was caught on CCTV dragging it through the city centre hours before the attack on 22 May 2017, in which 22 people were killed.

Last month GMP said it had completed a fruitless search at the landfill site.

The case was not used in the attack but it has never been traced.

It is not thought to pose any risk to the public but police have advised people not to touch it if it is found and call 999.

Police in blue overalls have been seen in and around the site earlier.

Abedi detonated the home-made bomb, with metal nuts used as shrapnel, killing 22 people and injuring more than 800 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

Police believe he carried the device through city centre streets for "several hours" before the attack.

In a statement GMP said: "Officers are currently carrying out a follow-up search at a landfill site in Bury in relation to the ongoing investigation into the arena attack."

A memorial service attended by Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May marking the first anniversary of the attack was held last month.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police believe Abedi was walking around Manchester city centre with the bomb for several hours before the attack