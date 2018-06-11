Image copyright TfGM Image caption Incidents have included a rock being hurled through a window, injuring the driver

Reports of anti-social behaviour on a section of Metrolink tram line in Greater Manchester have risen by 570% over the last six years.

Figures obtained by the BBC showed there were 423 incidents between Monsall and Rochdale last year, compared to 63 in 2012/2013.

Recent incidents have included a rock hurled through a window and an attack on a man at a station in Chadderton.

Transport for Greater Manchester said disruption "will not be tolerated".

The data was released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

Incidents recorded since 2012

2012/13 = 63

2013/14 = 174

2014/15 = 317

2015/16 = 333

2016/17 = 282

2017/18 = 423

In March three teenagers were charged in connection with a "sustained" attack on a man at a tram stop in Chadderton, on 8 March.

The 49-year-old victim was taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious at the Freehold stop.

In May 2017 a tram driver was taken to hospital with face and chest injuries after a large rock was hurled through his windscreen in a "reckless" attack on the on the same line.

A TfGM spokesman said: "The actions of those individuals who believe it is acceptable to commit anti-social behaviour on the network impacts on our customers and will not be tolerated.

"We take any incident of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously and the fact that there have been a number of arrests and convictions should act as a strong deterrent."

TfGM said it was working with the Home Office to try to secure powers to ban persistent trouble makers.

The spokesman also said more stops were introduced to the network in 2014, which may have had some affect on the data.