Man dies in Manchester city centre bus crash
- 2 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being hit by a bus in Manchester city centre.
It happened near the Printworks entertainment venue on Withy Grove at about 11:10 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A number of roads have been closed nearby for investigations.
Tram and bus services in the city centre have been restored to normal after diversions were put in place, Transport for Greater Manchester said.