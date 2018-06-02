Image copyright John McGuire/Geograph Image caption The man was hit on Withy Grove

A man has died after being hit by a bus in Manchester city centre.

It happened near the Printworks entertainment venue on Withy Grove at about 11:10 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A number of roads have been closed nearby for investigations.

Tram and bus services in the city centre have been restored to normal after diversions were put in place, Transport for Greater Manchester said.