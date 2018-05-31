Image copyright PA Image caption The pair were bailed until 3 July

A police dog handler is accused of using excessive force during a series of arrests which left a number of people with serious injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Paul Jackson appeared before Preston magistrates charged with five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after complaints about the use of his dog in separate incidents in 2015 and 2016.

He has been bailed until 3 July.

Another GMP officer PC Paul Lockett was also in court for aiding and abetting in relation to one of the GBH charges.

The IOPC said PC Jackson's alleged excessive force left some of those arrested requiring hospital treatment.

The IOPC said: "We provided evidence from our investigations to the Crown Prosecution Service who made the decision to charge the officers."

The pair were bailed until 3 July when they are due to appear at Preston Crown Court.