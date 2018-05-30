Manchester

Two men cautioned following Manchester Airport taxi driver death

William Brent Taylor collapsed in a Manchester Airport car park Image copyright Manchester Evening News
Two men arrested following the death of a taxi driver at Manchester Airport have been cautioned for threatening behaviour.

William Brent Taylor, 57, collapsed in the Terminal 2 airport car park on 6 April, and later died in hospital.

The two men, aged 26 and 55, were originally arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following reports of an assault.

However, a post-mortem examination found no signs of assault, police said.

An inquest into Mr Taylor's death will take place at a later date.

