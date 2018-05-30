Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Nathan Marshall was a "kind and loving son" who "lit up the room", his family said

A man has been charged with murder after a car hit a group outside a club, leaving one person dead.

Nathan Marshall, 30, died and two men were injured outside the Salisbury Club in Truro Avenue, Stockport, on Sunday.

Jonathan Snape, 30, of Yew Tree Lane, Manchester, has also been charged with attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm and affray.

He has also been charged with assault causing actual bodily and driving a vehicle dangerously.

Mr Snape appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court and is due to appear at the city's crown court in June.

Mr Marshall's parents paid tribute to their son, saying he "lit up the room" and described him as "kind and loving".

Image caption The scene was cordoned off after people were struck by a car at the Salisbury Club

His family said Mr Marshall, from Reddish, Stockport, was a "wonderful friend to the many people who knew and cared about him".

"Living without him will be the hardest thing we will do as a family and we are devastated by our loss," they added.

Mr Marshall died in hospital after the crash at 22:45 BST while two men aged 31 and 33 suffered minor injuries.

The car involved - believed to be a black Audi A4 - was found abandoned in the middle lane of the M60, police said.