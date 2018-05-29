Image copyright Family handout Image caption A murder investigation is continuing after Jacqueline Smith was found dead on Saturday

The family of a woman found dead at her home in Greater Manchester said her loss has left a "huge hole in our hearts".

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Jacqueline Smith, 55, was found at a house in Chadderton, Oldham, on Saturday.

Ms Smith's relatives paid tribute to their "beautiful daughter, sister, aunty and best friend".

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

The results of a post-mortem examination were "inconclusive" and inquiries are continuing, police said.

In a joint statement, Ms Smith's family said she "always had a smile on her face and a contagious laugh that made everyone smile".

They added: "Our heart breaks knowing we will never see you again, but you will always be in our thoughts."