Image copyright Google Image caption Police have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries

A man in his 20s has been raped in Greater Manchester.

He was attacked after he was approached from behind by a man near an alleyway close to North Lonsdale Street, Stretford, on Sunday morning.

Police are examining CCTV and they are appealing for a taxi driver who drove past the alleyway at about 01:30 BST when the suspect fled to come forward.

Officers will carry out patrols will be in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Det Sgt Dave Jones said: "We don't have a full description of the offender at this stage so are particularly interested in speaking to the taxi driver who drove past the alleyway as they may be a key witness in our investigation."