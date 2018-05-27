Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a house on Argyll Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Oldham, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

Emergency services found her body in a house on Argyll Road, Chadderton, at about 12:30 BST on Saturday. They believe she was in her fifties.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

GMP appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp John Mulvihill said: "We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation but we will do everything in our power to get the answers her family deserve."