Image copyright Google Image caption The teenagers were in a field in Rochdale

A teenage boy has died and three other teenagers have been released from hospital following an "incident" in a field, police have said.

They received reports about the boy's welfare near Dewhirst Road, Rochdale, shortly before 11:15 BST on Saturday.

"Inquiries into whether there were any suspicious circumstances around this boy's death are ongoing," a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later this week.