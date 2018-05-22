Image copyright Tfgm Image caption Zone 1 would cover the city centre and the interchange at Cornbrook

Greater Manchester could soon adopt a London-style zonal fare system on the Metrolink network.

Four zones may be introduced on the tram network in 2019 to simplify fares, according to Transport for Greater Manchester's plan.

Zone 1 would comprise the city centre and Cornbrook stations, with zone 4 extended to Manchester Airport.

It is not yet known what would happen to fares, but in London trips in Zone 1 cost more than journeys in outer zones.

Image copyright TfGM Image caption Metrolink is the largest light rail network in the UK

The report will be sent to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority on Friday, according to the Local Democracy Reporter Service.

Zone 2 would stretch between Edge Lane in the east, Bowker Vale and Newton Heath in the north, and Stretford heading south from Manchester city centre towards Altrincham.

Image copyright Tfgm Image caption Zone 2 would extend to Bowker Vale in the north, Eccles, Stretford, Edge Lane and to St Werburghs Rd and Barlow Moor Road in the south

It would also extend to Eccles and Stretford in the west and St Werbergh's Road and Barlow Moor Road in the south.

Zone 3 would make up of the remainder of the Ashton and Didsbury lines, the Bury line as far as Besses o'th' Barn and the Oldham line as far as Derker.

It would also encompass the Altrincham line to Brooklands and the airport line to Martinscroft.

Zone 4 would be comprised of the airport, Bury, Rochdale and Altrincham town centres.

Image copyright Tfgm Image caption The whole of the Greater Manchester Metrolink network

Consultation on the plan could start in a few weeks' time.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has previously called for simpler fares.

"The fares and ticketing system in Greater Manchester is too complex, too disjointed and in need of overhaul.

"I speak to a lot of people who ask me 'why can't we have a system like London?'"