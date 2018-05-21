Body found following shed fire in Wythenshawe, Manchester
A body has been found by police investigating a shed fire in Manchester.
Police and fire crews were called to Mossdale Road, Northern Moor in Wythenshawe at about 13:00 BST after reports that an outbuilding was alight.
Once the flames were extinguished, police officers searched the shed and found a human body.
A force spokesman it was "very early" in its joint investigation with Greater Manchester fire service.
Next of kin have been informed.