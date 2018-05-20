Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Freya Lewis, 15, was the honorary starter in the 2.5k junior race, in which she also took part

A minute's silence has been held at the Great Manchester Run in tribute to those who died in last year's terror attack in the city.

Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Some of the survivors took part in the race, including Martin Hibbert who was paralysed from the waist down.

Sir Mo Farah won the men's 10K run while Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba came first in the women's event.

David Weir triumphed in the men's wheelchair race and Liz McTernan won the women's contest.

Image caption Martin Hibbert (right) competed after surviving the arena attack

Participants and spectators sang along to Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis after the silence.

About 30,000 people took part in the races, making it the third largest running event in the UK

Luthfur Rahman, from Manchester City Council, said: "It will have real resonance, after last year's event epitomised Manchester's spirit of togetherness following the heinous attack on our city."

The 2017 run took place six days after the attack, which left more than 800 people with physical and psychological injuries.

At the scene: Kaleigh Watterson, BBC News

Image copyright PA Image caption Tirunesh Dibaba (right) won the women's event

Last year, the Great Manchester Run became a symbol of solidarity after the attack at the arena just a few days before.

So it felt fitting for a silence to take place before the runners began their 10k event this time round.

There was applause when survivor and race participant Martin Hibbert was introduced, while signs commemorating the victims were held up by some members of the crowd.

After the silence, the crowd broke into applause before Don't Look Back In Anger was played over the loudspeakers.

It was an emotional moment for all those present.

Mr Hibbert, who took part in the 10k in a wheelchair, is fundraising for the three hospitals that treated him and his daughter.

He hopes to raise a total of £1m by competing in various races during the next 12 months, including the Boston Marathon.

He said deciding to participate "felt right", adding: "I didn't think about how tough it would be, if I could even do it."

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Mo Farah celebrated his win with his family

Freya Lewis, 15, who was seriously injured, said she was "overwhelmed" after being the honorary starter in the junior event, in which she also took part.

Along with her father Nick, she is raising money for the hospital that treated her.

"I wanted to give something back because they gave so much to me," she said.

The route passes Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium and Salford Quays before returning to the finish line on Deansgate in the city centre.

It is the culmination of the city's weekend of athletics, which started with the Great City Games on Friday.