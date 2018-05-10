Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was discovered at about 21:40 BST on Wednesday

A man has been stabbed to death in Rochdale.

The victim, aged in his 20s, died after being found with stab wounds at an address on Melrose in Lower Falinge at about 21:40 BST on Wednesday.

Police, who were called to reports of men fighting, said the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.