Five people have been injured in a crash between a car and a truck on the M6.

It happened near junction 19 in Knutsford just before 11:30 GMT, Cheshire Police said.

A woman driving a Toyota suffered a head injury and a boy in her car injured his chest and leg. They have been taken to hospital.

Three others are believed to have minor injuries, North West Ambulance said, and there are delays of two hours.

The air ambulance was called to the scene. The collision was cleared mid-afternoon.