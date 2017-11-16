Image copyright Hussain Nurbhai Image caption The mural was created as the firm's owner was a fan of Spacey's role in House of Cards

A large mural of Kevin Spacey will be removed from the side of a Manchester office after allegations made against the Hollywood actor.

The double Oscar winner's conduct has come under scrutiny following claims of sexual harassment in the US and UK.

A mural of him was created in 2015 by the artist Akse on the side of the Nurbhai accountancy firm near Kingsway.

Owner Hussain Nurbhai said he "was a big House of Cards fan", adding he was now "adamant" it should be removed.

He said the mural would now be changed but would not confirm what would replace it.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Netflix has stopped production on House of Cards

The mural of Spacey is one of about 15 artworks by Akse that are dotted around Manchester, including images of Mahatma Gandhi and Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Spacey has been subject to a series of sexual assault and harassment claims in the past three weeks.

Police in London confirmed earlier in November they were investigating an alleged assault on a man from 2008.

Earlier, the Old Vic theatre in London said it had received allegations from 20 people of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey, who was its artistic director between 2004 and 2015.

The critically-acclaimed venue says it "truly apologises" for not creating a culture where people felt able to speak freely.

Image copyright Google Image caption The mural is in a prominent position near one of the busiest roads in Manchester

Spacey said on 2 November he was seeking treatment, in the wake of the allegations.

His career has been hugely damaged by the claims, with US network Netflix ending further production of House of Cards.

His agent and publicist have also dropped him as a client, and he has been dropped as the recipient of a special Emmy award.

He will also be replaced by Christopher Plummer in the role of late oil tycoon John Paul Getty in the upcoming film, All the Money in the World, which had already been shot.